GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of a Village of Avon resident on several felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 17, Investigator Connor Sanford arrested and charged Jonathan C. Rossborough, 47, with two counts of felony second-degree Forgery, felony third-degree Attempted Grand Larceny, felony fourth-degree Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that Rossborough stole personal checks from a relative who resides in the Town of Groveland. It is further alleged that Rossborough filled out the checks, forged the victim’s signature and then cashed one of the checks at a bank for $3,000 and attempted to cash another check for $50,000.

Rossborough, who was currently in the Livingston County Jail on a Parole violation, was processed by Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail and held for pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Rossborough be held without the chance of bail due to having multiple prior felony convictions.

Rossborough was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Judge Thomas Porter. The Judge did remand Rossborough to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail.