Former Senator first non-county resident honored

BELMONT — The Allegany County Republican Committee made some history at this week’s annual Reagan Awards Dinner, bestowing the honor upon a non-county resident for the first time.

Although for Cathy Young, her residency is incidental.

“While I may not be a resident of Allegany County, Allegany County is home,” Young said. “The reason it’s home is the people in this room, the people I’ve met all along my journey of service.”

Young represented Allegany County and 57th State Senate District from May 2005 to March 2019. During that time, she spearheaded countless projects in the district, from funding for fire department equipment to efforts at local hospitals, supporting efforts big and small.

“I can drive around and see things that we did together, because I did not do that by myself,” Young said. “I was able to be successful because I had you behind me. You’re my friends, my supporters and I can’t tell you how much you mean to me.”

Young said she learned lifelong values growing up on a farm in Livingston County and proudly recalled casting her first presidential vote for Ronald Reagan. The chance to get back to her roots in agriculture played a large role in her decision to resign her seat in March, she said. Young is now the director of the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech.

“It was a very difficult decision, but I think you know it’s important to me to be effective, to get things done,” Young recalled. “This opportunity came up at Cornell, and the whole basis of the job is to help grow the economy, especially in Upstate New York, help small businesses, entrepreneurs and our farmers. Many of our dairy farmers especially need our help. We’ve already had success.”

Young said 75 new jobs have been created through the Center of Excellence.

“We’re connecting people with the technology, research and innovation at Cornell University. Every single day I get to do what I love, and that’s to work to help improve people’s lives,” she said. “What do you need most? You need food, you need our farmers and you need to have jobs.”

Young said has been able to “smell the roses” a bit more on the weekends since resigning her seat in the Senate. She will remain active in the region, she said.

“I believe with all my heart I was lucky enough to represent the best part of New York state,” Young said. “Even though I’m not in office I’ll still be here and supportive of Allegany County and the Republican Party. That’s very near and dear to my heart.”

Republican George Borrello is running in November’s special election to fill Young’s seat. Borrello was also on hand at the GOP Dinner and pledged to follow Young’s example if elected.

“Cathy was always there for us,” Borrello said. “Traveling around, learning every inch of this district just like Cathy Young, I promise you I will be here to represent you. It is in my blood not only to represent you folks, but to make sure we have a strong voice for us in Albany. I promise you, just like Cathy Young, I will be here for you as well.”

Borrello is the Chautauqua County Executive. Addressing being a member of the minority party in Albany, Borrello said he has overcome long odds to make a difference his entire career, whether in business or politics.

Borrello has pushed for a smaller government footprint and reduced taxes, noting efforts to reduce the legislature in Chautauqua County from 25 to 19 and downsize government.

“We’ve had three village dissolutions in Chautauqua County, not because we told them to, but because we presented them with good information and let them make their own informed decision to reduce layers of government, to reduce property taxes,” Borrello said. “We were told we couldn’t do it, and those folks did it with some assistance. I have been told my entire career you’re never going to be able to get it done, and I’ve been able to prove them wrong. We will prove them wrong in January. We will get things accomplished for the people of the 57th Senate District.”

Borrello said the seeds are there for an upstate resurgence.

“I choose to live here, we all choose to live here. We love this place, we love this unique and beautiful place. We can keep our children here, we can restore our manufacturing base,” Borrello said. “This is why we live here, because it is special and unique. We will spread that message. We are spreading it now in Chautauqua County and we will do it for the entire 57th Senate District. The resurgence of the Southern Tier and Western New York is happening now.”