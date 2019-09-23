Alstom eyes continued growth in wake of Amtrak contract

HORNELL — Alstom Project Director Didier Cuadrado was happy to welcome a VIP visit from Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul this week, and he’s hopeful it was far from the last time a state or federal official will drop in to survey the happenings at Hornell’s largest employer.

“It went very well,” Cuadrado said following Hochul’s stop in the Maple City. “We would like more people to come and see us and support us to get more funding for the rail in this country.”

Even as Alstom ramps up for production of 28 state-of-the-art, high-speed Acela rail cars that will carry millions of commuters in the decades to come, the company remains intent on what’s down the line around the next corner.

That forward focus is welcome news in Hornell.

A decade ago, the local Alstom workforce had dwindled to a few dozen. The shop floor sat mostly quiet, the parking lots around the plant largely vacant. The scene Hochul witnessed during her tour this week couldn’t have been more different. The Lieutenant Governor greeted workers young and old, industry veterans and young adults who have received on the job training.

Today, the company has pushed its footprint to 800 strong in the wake of securing the Amtrak contract, with plans to hit 1,000 as work on the Acela line roars to full capacity next year.

Alstom’s contract with Amtrak includes repair work over the next 15 years, but that could be just the beginning. With investments at the Hornell plant — including $30 million from New York state, as Hochul noted in her visit — Alstom is once again positioned to become a hub of the rail industry across the United States.

The infrastructure is there, and the Hornell workforce is building the institutional knowledge to deliver the fastest, most comfortable and technology-advanced rail cars in the nation.

“These high speed rail cars are an everyday occurrence all over Europe,” Hochul said during her visit. “If you get a chance to travel on vacation in Europe, people are accustomed to going 160 miles an hour. You come here and it’s a whole different story. To know that our own New York state company is at the cutting edge, the only manufacturer in the entire country of high speed rail cars, this is a big deal, a very big deal.

“Ultimately when Amtrak has the resources to replace the track, as they need to do all the way from Boston to Washington, these are the cars that will be taking people at those speeds someday hopefully not too far in the future. It’s a good news story for this company, but also to get more individuals in a cleaner environment taking the train and going faster as they do in other parts of the world.”

Nationwide progress could mean local stability — and growth. The impact is already visible. This summer, the Center for Economic Growth in Albany said Census Bureau estimates indicate the City of Hornell is New York State’s second fastest growing city, and one of the few across the state to avoid population loss.

A drive around the city tells the story even better than the statistics. Housing developments have sprung up to fill the demand, with more in the works. Local eateries are filled during the lunch hour.

Projects at Alstom have also had a ripple effect on support industries, both in Hornell and beyond.

“Beyond the jobs that we are creating, there is a network of sub suppliers that we have. A lot are in the Southern Tier, a lot in New York state,” Cuadrado said. “The project is also creating jobs in the whole country. We are present in 30 different states, but the state where we have the biggest number of suppliers is New York state. A lot of the suppliers are within 50-80 miles of here. We are doing a lot for the Southern Tier and the region between here and Rochester.”

Alstom would like to do more. The need for massive investment in modernizing America’s infrastructure is well known — the American Society of Civil Engineers has given US infrastructure a D+ on its Infrastructure Report for eight years running.

High speed rail is near the top of the wish list for many. It would alleviate congestion on roads, connecting rural and urban centers like never before.

If the political talking points ever turn into action, Alstom will be be ready.

“We want a rising tide for rail investment in this country,” said Vice President of Public Affairs John Cohen. “You see the trend towards urbanization. Cities all across the country, including New York City, are in need of new rail investment. What you see is this connection between communities like Hornell, which had the expertise to deliver new rail technology to the market, to urban centers. You have this symbiotic relationship between Hornell and New York City, for example, upstate and downstate.

“We want to help tell this story and create a rising tide of new investment for rail in the United States of America.”