Citizen group broadens Bump the Dump celebration

ANGELICA - Memorabilia is still the name of the game when it comes to the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Bump the Dump movement in Allegany County, but other events are in the works.

While the official celebration is taking place in April 2020, next week, from Sept. 23-29 the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County will have a Bump the Dump display as part of History Awareness Week taking place at the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville.

The CCAC is also planning a traveling exhibit about the Bump the Dump movement to be exhibited in schools across the county.

They are also looking for individuals who participated in the protest to interview in order to create an audio record. They are looking for officials who had a part in the movement as well as those who protested and the children who were involved in the movement.

The CCAC hopes to publish in local newspapers five articles about the event ranging from when it was first announced that Allegany County had three sites that were being considered by the New York State Siting Commission for a Low-Level Radioactive Waste facility to the showdown on April 5, 1990 and the results of Federal lawsuits approved by the Supreme Court.

Plans are also being made for the celebration to take place April 4-5. Plans already include the dedication of a memorial by sculptor Glenn Zweygardt which highlights moments of the protest.

"We want to rekindle the flame of taking a stand and becoming environmentally aware," noted Fred Sinclair a member of the CCAC board, who was involved in assembling the environmental technical information concerning the unsoundness of including the county in the state's plan for siting a low level nuclear waste facility in the county.

While the dedication of the memorial is scheduled, those involved in the CCAC are also looking to preserve the existing signs stemming from the Bump the Dump movement. In the next few weeks the billboard located at the intersection of East Hill Road and Klein Road in the Town of Allen will be repaired and repainted.

Anyone who has Bump the Dump memorabilia or who would like their voice recorded for history or who wishes to help with the planning of the April celebration should contact the CCAC on its Facebook page - Concerned Citizens of Allegany County.

Those interested can also contact Sharon Ash at the Sweetshop in Angelica.

The next meeting of the CCAC committee will take place Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Angelica.