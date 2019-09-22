Village still seeking new crossing guards; readies new court rental contract for Hornellsville

ARKPORT — The school crossing guard position continues to bedevil the Arkport Village Board.

Trustees voiced no dissenting views Tuesday night when a village finance official told the board that the amount budgeted for crossing guard duties this year — $6,100 — would have to be increased by $2,344 to pay for about 30 additional minutes the two crossing guards need to be on the job each day.

Treasurer Patty Lupo said there are a “myriad of reasons” why crossing guard duties are requiring approximately 15 additional minutes of time for both the morning and the afternoon shifts.

A resolution offered by Trustee Mike Brewer to add $2,344 to the crossing guard line item in the current budget was approved unanimously. The money was transferred from contingent appropriations so it has no impact on overall spending.

Meanwhile, trustees’ efforts to buttress the crossing guard staff have not been successful. Board members said one of the current crossing guards will be leaving the area in October. The village has advertised for crossing guard candidates, but few people have applied.

The morning shift starts at approximately 7:30 a.m. while afternoon duties begin around 2:45 p.m. Total time worked each day is about an hour.

Officials probably did themselves no favors on Tuesday, with comments like “It’s a tough job,” “It breaks up the day,” and it’s “cold and rainy” used as descriptors.

Individuals interested in becoming an Arkport village crossing guard may contact the clerk’s office, 6 Park Ave. The phone number is 607-295-7346.

Renting Court Space

On another issue, the village board has agreed to offer the Town of Hornellsville a new three-year contract to rent the Arkport Municipal Building court facilities/community room for Hornellsville Town Court. Village officials said the previous contract expired May 31, 2019. The current rental cost is $3,400 annually and will remain at that figure through May 31, 2020. Arkport will offer Hornellsville a new contract, starting June 1, 2020, at a cost of $3,600 for 2020-21. The cost would increase $200 each of the two succeeding years.