CASTILE — On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Genesee Region of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be hosting Native American and Pioneer Heritage Day.

The day’s events, which take place at Trailside Lodge from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., highlight Western New York’s history from both the Native American and pioneer perspective. There will be a presentation on the life of Mary Jemison, whose amazing story is one encompassing both the pioneer culture and Native American culture. Other presentations will include Native American storytelling by Perry Ground and Native American Flutes by Ken Wallace. Throughout the day there will be Atlatl competitions for all ages, performances by the Native American dance team “Allegany River Indian Dancers” from Salamanca, NY, pioneer demonstrations and log hewing by Dave Kieber.

Trailside will also be the site of a craft show and sale featuring Native American and pioneer crafts and skills. Some of the crafts and skills presented this year include, flintknapping, basket making, open hearth cooking, quill art, soap stone carving, and much more.

Exhibits in the William Pryor Letchworth Museum which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. also highlight Native American Culture and the pioneer story of the development of Letchworth State Park and the surrounding area.

For further information call 585-493-3600 or write to Letchworth State Park, One Letchworth State Park, Castile, and NY 14427.

