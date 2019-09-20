MUMFORD — Genesee Country Village & Museum will participate in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day to offer free admission on Saturday, Sept. 21. Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity when museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Getting a ticket is easy and requires only an email address. Each ticket provides free admission for two people and must be obtained in advance through the Smithsonian magazine website or a link provided at gcv.org.

In addition to the regular programming, the Museum will have extra activities throughout the day to engage visitors of all ages and interests. One unique offering will be a shape-note sing, a method of choral a cappella singing that uses shapes to designate different notes. No experience is needed to join in this traditional concert; all are welcome to give shape-note singing a try!

Around the Historic Village, guests will find tastings of various baked goods like Irish soda bread as well as demonstrations of dying with natural botanicals and brewing at the authentic 19th-century Grieves Brewery. The base ball season is still in full swing at Silver Base Ball Park, where a double-header is on the schedule. For the younger crowd, the John L. Wehle Gallery will host a story hour all about dogs at 11 am and 1 pm. The Gallery will also have Guiding Eyes for the Blind visiting with puppies in training to be guiding eye dogs, plus interested visitors can learn how to become a puppy trainer themselves.

In addition to kid-friendly food specials at the Museum’s Depot restaurant, guests can snack on homemade fresh-baked, hand-twisted pretzels from the “pretzel lady” or grab a loaf of fresh bread to take home at the Toll House bread cart in the afternoon. Add in a visit to the see the oxen at work in the field and a round of 19th-century games like stilts and graces in the Village Square, and visitors can expect a full day of curiosity-satisfying fun and adventure, at an unbeatable price: free!

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be open an extra hour on Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Passes to Smithsonian magazine Museum Day can be obtained on the Smithsonian website, or via the link on the event page at gcv.org

Genesee Country Village & Museum is one of three local venues to take part in Museum Day. The Rochester Museum & Science Center and George Eastman Museum will also be offering free admission passes through the Smithsonian magazine website.