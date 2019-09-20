ALFRED — The Alfred University Divisions of Environmental Studies/ Global Studies/ Women's and Gender Studies are pleased to have Nicole Freiner give a talk titled "Citizen's Response to Changes in Japan's Seed Law: Environmental and Farmer Activism."

The talk will take place from 12:20-1:10 p.m. today in the Science Center Room 247 Roon Lecture Hall.

Dr. Nicole Freiner is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Environmental Studies at Bryant University where she teaches courses on Asian and Japanese Politics and Society, Comparative and Environmental Politics and Policy. She is the author of two books on Japanese Politics: The Social and Gender Politics of Confucian Nationalism: Women and Japanese State (2012), and Rice and Agricultural Policies in Japan: The Loss of a Traditional Lifestyle (2019).

Most recently, she was awarded a grant by the Northeast Asia Council of the Association for Asian Studies (AAS) in order to conduct research on Japan's Seed Law and Biotechnology Policy. Nicole graduated from Alfred University with a degree in Political Science in 1995.