ANGELICA — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Friday that maintenance and repair work will begin Monday, Sept. 23 on the bridge carrying Interstate 86 over Genesee River, west of exit 31, in the Town of Angelica.

Work will include deck repairs and joint repairs.

This work is expected to last approximately six weeks and is weather dependent. During this time, the travel lanes on the bridge will be reduced to one lane. Motorists may experience travel delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember this season to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.