DANSVILLE — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County Traffic Safety Education Program held 13 Bicycle Rodeo events this summer in an effort to educate local youth about the importance of bike and helmet safety.

Events were held at summer recreation and daycare programs throughout the county – with over 700 youth participating. These interactive and educational programs were made possible with assistance from local law enforcement agencies including the Avon, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, and Nunda Police Departments and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Each Bicycle Rodeo event consists of education regarding the importance of wearing a helmet, how to inspect your helmet and bicycle before each ride, and rules for safely sharing the roadways with motorists and pedestrians - including identifying and following road signs and proper use of hand signals. The events also offer an opportunity for children to test their operational skills while riding through an obstacle course.

Children who needed a helmet were provided a new, properly-fitted helmet, purchased with grant funding from the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This year, the Traffic Safety Program also received a $750 donation from the Livingston-Wyoming Arc Foundation toward the purchase of additional helmets. Overall, more than 550 bicycle helmets were distributed.

Traffic Safety Educator Jaime Johnson said, “These bicycle rodeos provide an opportunity to protect and empower youth by providing education regarding how they can keep themselves safer simply by wearing a helmet while riding their bike.”

In New York State, all children under the age of 14 years old are required, by law, to wear a safety certified bicycle helmet when they are operators or passengers on bicycles (dot.ny.gov, 2019).

For more information about the Cornell Cooperative Extension Traffic Safety Education Program, contact Jaime Johnson at 585-991-5420 or 585-335-1752.