Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, collapsed in the House of Representatives Thursday afternoon and was attended to by paramedics, according to representatives from his office.

Reports out of Capital Hill stated Reed collapsed in the Cannon Rotunda of the House of Representatives just prior to appearing on a live segment of Fox News and was unconscious for about 30 seconds.

Reports said paramedics attended to Reed and he was awake and alert while being wheeled out on a gurney.

According to Reed spokesman Will Reinert, Reed was taken to George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C.

Reed’s office said the congressman is doing OK and is currently being checked out by doctors.

"Tom is in good condition, responsive, and being checked out by medical personnel following today's fall,” said Will Reinert in a statement.