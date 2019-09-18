GENESEO — At its meeting on Sept. 11, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month and recognized Foodlink for its service to the community. Foodlink is the Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

County Administrator Ian Coyle said, “We are fully committed to working with local health and nutrition-focused organizations to raise awareness of the need to combat hunger throughout Livingston County.”

Foodlink strives to address food insecurity, which refers to: (i) the lack of access to enough food for an active, heathy life for all household members, and (ii) limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecurity affects approximately 40 million Americans across the nation and 1 out of every 8 people in Foodlink’s 10-county service area. In 2017, the rate of food insecurity among Livingston County’s total population was 11% (almost 7,000 people) while the rate among children in the county was over 18% (over 2,000 children).

On an annual basis, Foodlink provides approximately 19 million pounds of food to vulnerable children, seniors, and adults in its service area. This non-profit organization also collaborates with hundreds of partners – such as food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters – to alleviate hunger for thousands of individuals.

Here are some ways to get involved in the movement to help end hunger:

· Wear the color orange to raise awareness of Hunger Action Month. Also consider decorating storefronts or illuminating your neighborhood with orange.

· Volunteer with a food bank and food pantries. Common volunteer activities include sorting and packing food, gardening, and educating the community.

· Donate food or organize a food drive. Be sure to plan and coordinate these activities with the regional food bank.

For more information on Foodlink, please visit https://foodlinkny.org/

To learn more about Feeding America, click here: https://www.feedingamerica.org/