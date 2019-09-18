CANEADEA — The Cornell Local Roads Program has awarded Road Master Level I to Sean M. Hatch, Deputy Superintendent of Highways, Town of Caneadea Highway Dept.

The Cornell Local Roads Program’s Road Masters are individuals who strive to build strong foundations in technical and management skills in local highway communities across New York State.

Level I Road Masters have successfully completed a series of six workshops, demonstrating a base of fundamental knowledge in local highway quality and management.

The Road Master Recognition Program was established in 1998 to recognize the achievements of localhighway personnel who continuously strive for improvement.

“The Road Master Program illustrates the strong commitment to self-improvement by dedicated highway and publics works employees across New York State," said David Orr, PE, Director, Cornell Local Roads Program.

The Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction and management of local highways and bridges in New York State.

Details about the Road Master Program can be found on the Cornell Local Roads Program website: https://www.clrp.cornell.edu/workshops/roadmaster.html