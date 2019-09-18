ALFRED — Plenty of fun activities await Alfred State Pioneers and their families during this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend, set for Oct. 11-13.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday will be the ninth annual Carly’s Club Race for a Cure 5K at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium. Registration for the 5K will begin at 4 p.m. by the stadium. The cost is $15, which will be donated to Roswell Park Cancer Institute for pediatric cancer research. The first 75 participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Also on Friday will be the annual spirit rally and bonfire from 6-8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Pioneer Stadium. Students and their families are encouraged to come show their Alfred State spirit and cheer on a student team during the friendly Pioneer Challenge competitions such as the Not-So-Naked-Half-Mile and dodgeball. Participants will also be able to stay warm by the bonfire while indulging in many complimentary treats and foods, as well as enjoy an amazing fireworks display sponsored by the Homecoming and Family Weekend Committee.

Rounding out the Friday activities will be the always-entertaining Alfred’s Got Talent show at 9:15 p.m. in the Orvis Activities Center’s Cappadonia Auditorium. The annual event includes the many talents of Alfred State students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Watch as these singers, musicians, poets, magicians, dancers, and novelty acts perform for your attention, support, and great prizes.

Leading up to the big game on Saturday, the fun begins that day with a chili competition and basket raffle at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Stadium, with additional Pioneer Challenge competitions taking place at 11 a.m.

At noon on Saturday, the football team will go head-to-head against the Anna Maria College Amcats (Paxton, MA) at Pioneer Stadium. Guests 21 or older can attend the End Zone Party at the nearby alumni tent where you may enjoy an adult beverage while cheering on the Pioneers.

A post-football party will take place from 2:30-5 p.m. at a tent near the stadium. Pioneers, families, and community guests can enjoy an assortment of food and adult beverages from a local brewery while listening to the popular band Nik and the Nice Guys. Also enjoy the fun and exciting final two Pioneer Challenge events: pie-eating and stump contests.

The final event on Saturday night will be the hilarious Campus Feud family-friendly event at 6 p.m. at the Orvis Activities Center’s Cappadonia Auditorium. Closing out the weekend festivities will be a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Terrace inside the Central Dining Hall.