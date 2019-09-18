The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA) and Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth (FLOTG), are working with Corporate Communications Inc. out of Rochester to provide an educational and informational session on what a compliant website is, and best practices.

This seminar will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Office, located at 309 Lake St., Penn Yan. For more details on this seminar and to RSVP, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seminar-is-your-business-website-ada-compliant-tickets-71373115911?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

FLOTG provides educational and informative sessions important to regional businesses and those in the tourism industry particularly so they can be brought up to speed in the constantly changing professional landscape. The ADA Compliance 101 seminar will educate business owners, managers, and staff about the American Disabilities Act (ADA) updates, as well as offer additional information on what a compliant website looks like and how it performs, best practices their website, should adhere to, and important policies they should know in relation to compliance moving forward. Matthew Mitchell, President of Corporate Communications Inc. and Bren Jobe, Creative Director will be providing information and presenting. Corporate Communications Inc. is a full-service, interactive digital marketing agency that specializes in comprehensive marketing design and execution

“Our team is comprised of a diverse group of highly talented, multi-disciplined individuals that work together to create beginning-to-end solutions for our clients, including dynamic marketing and eCommerce websites, interactive online applications, unified marketing and print collateral, corporate identity design, brand development and more. Whether the focus is on brand development, content management, technical implementation or marketing support, we find the best ways to turn ideas into successful solutions, both online and off.”

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as the first regional destination marketing organization in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and partnering county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000 square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.