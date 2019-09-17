School board approves adjustments to work schedule, job duties

ALMOND — Finding school bus drivers and monitors has become a challenge for area educators and administrators so the Alfred-Almond Board of Education has used creativity to increase coverage of its far-flung bus routes.

School District President Earl Pierce last week asked the board to define creativity thus: Nicolas Cross be appointed to a year-long position as a bus garage assistant with driving duties; approved Valarie Gregory as a substitute bus driver; increase Mike Snyder’s daily time from 5.25 to 6.25 hours due to an increase in special education bus route length; increase Arron Kautz’s time from 4 to 6.5 hours due to an extra special education run to Bath twice daily; increase special education bus monitors Peg Porter and Cindy Getman extra hours due to increases in the lengths of bus routes.

In another matter, board members approved the transfer from the 2018-19 budget $88,322 in un-expended monies to the Teachers Reserve System for the 2019-20 fiscal year and $62,000 in excess revenues to the Worker’s Compensation Reserve.

Board members also reported that at least 500 people attended the back-to-school gathering in the outdoor concert space earlier this month. Members agreed to consider similar future gatherings, given the attendance and favorable comments about the event.