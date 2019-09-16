Old Almond Road, North Main Street impacted

HORNELL — About seven homes on Old Almond Road in Hornell are without water in the aftermath of a water main break, with residents on North Main Street experiencing low pressure.

The break occurred Friday evening, with a 12-inch main located underneath state Route 21 suffering a failure. Crews were at work Monday addressing the break, hoping to restore service as soon as possible.

“We can’t even see the break. It’s underneath the road,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Mitch Cornish said Monday afternoon. “Right now we’re in the process of cutting a chunk out and putting a valve in so we can re-pressurize the southern half of that main for the people that are affected that way. Then we are going to try to put a temporary bypass in. We have about seven people up on the Old Almond Road out of water right now. After we get this valve cut in, we’re going to try to put in a bypass for them so we can feed them water temporarily.”

Police reported water pooling on the road on Friday. City crews responded to the location and worked through the night, discovering around 2 a.m. that the break had occurred under the road — a poor location, with poor timing at the end of the week.

“Right then and there we’re stuck in what we can do,” Cornish said. “I came in Saturday morning with my engineer and my foreman and devised our plan of action. We tried to call around to some of the pipe suppliers. They’re all up in Rochester and nobody works on Saturday afternoon or Sunday.”

Cornish estimated that around 250,000 gallons of water were lost in the initial break, after consulting with Water Filtration Plant Chief Operator Lenny Fucci.

A company out of Lockport will push a new water main under the road. Cornish is hopeful temporary service will be restored by Tuesday morning, with the system put back together by Thursday.

“Right now we have about seven homes on Old Almond Road without water. In the North Main Street area they have low pressure,” Cornish said. “With this valve that we’re going to install, we’ll be able to close the pipe off, shut that valve and re-pressurize all of North Main Street, but not the Old Almond Road. That’s why we’re going to try to put that temporary in. We’re going to try to bridge the break. The company I contacted has to order the pipe, but it won’t be here till Wednesday. They’ll be here on Thursday to do repairs. That’s still four days.”

Cornish said DPW is sympathetic to the plight of the homes on Old Almond Road that have gone without water since Friday. The Wildwood Education Center also closed Monday due to repairs on the water main break.

“God forbid you’re without water a day, and this is going to be almost a week for these people,” Cornish said. “It’s a very difficult situation and we’re doing all that we can right now. Maybe Tuesday morning we should be able to get them some water back, and then we’re hoping by Thursday it will be totally back together. It’s a challenge, but we just have to go through steps. We’re doing all that we can do as fast as we can do it.”