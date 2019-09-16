SPRINGWATER — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a registered sex offender after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 11, David W. Dale, 33, of Springwater, was arrested and charged with Failure to Register and Verify, a class D felony in the NYS Corrections Law, due to the fact that Dale has been previously convicted of the same charge.

The New York State Corrections Law states that any sex offender shall register no later than 10 calendar days after any change of address, internet accounts with internet access providers belonging to such offender, internet identifiers that such offender uses, or his or her status of enrollment, attendance, employment or residence at any institution of higher education.

It is alleged through investigation that Dale, who is a level 2 NYS registered sex offender, had internet activated at a residence and had not registered that as required by the statute. The arrest and investigation were handled by Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Rittenhouse.

Dale was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted and it was determined that bail was not an option for Dale due to prior felony convictions.

Dale was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Lima Justice Harold Harris. The Judge did remand Dale to the custody of the Sheriff without bail set. Dale will be held for further proceedings.