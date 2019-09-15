ALFRED — The Center for Community Education and Training (CCET) at Alfred State College is pleased to announce that Stephen M.R. Covey will deliver a presentation titled “The Speed of Trust” from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Orvis Activities Center Auditorium.

The co-founder of CoveyLink and of the Franklin Global Speed of Trust Practice, Covey is a sought-after and compelling keynote speaker and adviser on trust, leadership, ethics, and high performance. He speaks to audiences around the world.

Covey is the New York Times and No. 1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of “The Speed of Trust,” and coauthor of the No. 1 Amazon bestseller “Smart Trust.” He advocates that nothing is as fast as the speed of trust and that the ability to establish, grow, extend, and restore trust with all stakeholders is the critical leadership competency of the new global economy.

“The Speed of Trust” book and presentation alike offer an unprecedented and eminently practical look at exactly how trust functions in every transaction and every relationship — from the most personal to the broadest, most indirect interaction. It specifically demonstrates how to establish trust intentionally so that you and your organization can forego the time-killing, bureaucratic check-and-balance processes that are so often deployed in lieu of actual trust.

The cost to attend the presentation at Alfred State is $30. To register, email ccet@alfredstate.edu.

Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State, said, “We are very excited to host Stephen M.R. Covey on our campus for an upcoming presentation. This is a terrific chance for our local business leaders to learn from a highly respected and knowledgeable speaker whose impact has been felt all around the globe.”

Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald, Alfred State’s chief of staff of Human Resources and CCET, said, “Alfred State is pleased to host someone of the stature of Stephen M.R. Covey. We are hopeful local businesses and industry will notice the caliber of this speaker and author and take advantage of this incredible opportunity in their own back yard.”

In addition to his speaking engagements and bestselling books, Covey is the former CEO of Covey Leadership Center, which, under his stewardship, became the largest leadership development company in the world. Covey, with Greg Link, led the strategy that propelled his father’s book, Dr. Stephen R. Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” to become one of the two most influential business books of the 20th century, according to CEO Magazine.

A Harvard MBA, he joined Covey Leadership Center as a client developer and later became national sales manager and then president and CEO. Under Covey’s direction, the company grew rapidly and profitably, achieving Inc. 500 status.

Covey currently serves on the board/advisory board of several entities and is a Top Thought Leaders in Trust Lifetime Achievement Honoree from Trust Across America-Trust Around the World. He resides with his wife and children in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains.