CORNING - Wallace (Moe) Newcomb, a former U.S. Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War, was 27-years-old when he was deployed from his base in Thailand to strike a North Vietnemese railroad yard during the height of the conflict in 1967.

While over the skies of North Vietnam, Newcomb’s F-105 fighter-bomber was heavily damaged from anti-aircraft fire and he was forced to eject from his aircraft. He was taken prisoner on Aug. 3, 1967, and remained a POW in North Vietnam for nearly six years.

On Saturday, Newcomb told his story to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) prior to the group’s monthly meeting at the Benjamin Patterson Inn in Corning, in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day next week.

Newcomb spent about an hour recalling his experiences. He described being given a splint made of chicken wire to mend a broken leg he suffered when he ejected from his plane, being given bare essential supplies by prison guards and being told they had to last him and his roommates two years, and being selected at random for “quizzes” by North Vietnemese Army officials where he would be subject to torture for not answering questions as they preferred, among other details.

“There was mistreatment,” said Newcomb. “I don’t dwell on it anymore.”

Newcomb said his treatment slightly improved in 1969, upon the death of North Vietnemese President Ho Chi Minh. But he and his roommates were still left exasperated but how long they were being held captive, with no end in sight. They relied on each other to keep their morale alive, holding out hope for a future prisoner exchange.

The light at the end of the tunnel emerged in early 1973 with the Paris Peace Accords, formally ending U.S. involvement in Vietnam and establishing peace. Newcomb and his roommates were freed on March 14, 1973.

As a former POW, Newcomb advocates against the use of torture and says the U.S. needs to serve as an example for the rest of the world when it comes to the treatment of prisoners of war.

“With POWs… you are behind enemy lines, you are officially a non-combatant, and this puts some constraints on everyone involved,” said Newcomb. “There are certain agreed upon standards, and we hope nations don’t deviate from this. It’s important to keep this in mind.”

“I just about go through the ceiling when I hear anyone advocating torture, mostly because as a nation if we do this, we lower ourselves to the level of other nations that we would ridicule,” he said.

DAR members said they were moved by Newcomb’s stories and presentation.

“Because I grew up in the 60s, it brought a new insight to the [Vietnam] War,” said DAR Corning-Baron Steuben Chapter Regent Linda Hastings Conway. “This was outstanding. It was very informative.”

Upon his release from North Vietnam, Newcomb remained on active duty in the Air Force until Dec. 1976 and joined the Air National Guard in 1979. He retired from the Air National Guard in 1992 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He taught high school algebra and economics at Corning Community College.

Newcomb received a Silver Star for his actions during the war.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is held annually on the third Friday of September in honor of current and former POWs and those who are currently missing in action. The day will be celebrated this Friday.