CORNING - More than 250 Winfield Elementary School students seemed to enjoy taking part Friday in the 6th annual National Walk/Run at School Day.

The route starts in front of Winfield Elementary, said Nicole Salyerds, a school resource teacher who has led the organization of the event. Students ran or walked to Reynolds Avenue, then to the nearby bike path before heading back to school.

“It was great,” Salyerds said. “It grows every year. It just goes smoother and smoother. It’s nice to have parents supporting (the children). The kids are just so excited.”

Salyerds said the walk/run event is just shy of 3 kilometers. The program promotes recommended standards of physical activity for 30 minutes a day and nutrition for the students, she added.

“We were pleased with the weather,” Salyerds said shortly after the walk/run concluded. “We have had six years of great weather so hopefully it continues for us in the future.”

Salyerds said Wegmans donated bananas to be handed out to all students at the end of the walk/run. Nearby local business Hands-On Glass Studio provided awards that were handed out to some of the top students at the event.

Juventas Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, the Corning PBA and Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Twin Tiers donated money to make the event a success, organizers said.