AVON — A Dansville woman was among those charged after a vehicle stop off Interstate 390 this week led to four arrests, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said Friday.

On Sept. 9, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on East Avon Lima Road (State Route 5 and 20) in the Town of Avon after observing a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law on Interstate 390.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Shauna Paul, of Warsaw. The Deputy Sheriff suspected that Paul, and her passengers, were involved in drug activity and conducted a roadside drug investigation. Paul also had a suspended non-driver ID only for a prior DWAI drugs charge.

Police said the roadside investigation revealed a quantity of concentrated cannabis as well as leaf marijuana and a known "cutting agent" for powdered cocaine. Following the discovery of the drugs all occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest for the possession of the concentrated cannabis.

Paul was arrested and charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

Alexander Gravesandy, 32, of Rochester was also charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ashley K. Harper, 18, of Warsaw, was also charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The final passenger, Kasi M. Geffers, 30, of Dansville, was charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. The Deputy Sheriff also had suspicion that Geffers was concealing narcotics to prevent their detection. Geffers was ultimately found to be in possession of over two grams of powder cocaine and she was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-B felony), as well as Tampering with Physical Evidence.

All subjects were taken to the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney's Office was contacted and a bail recommendation of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond was suggested for Geffers.

All of the subjects were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Lima Justice Harold Harris. The Judge did release Paul, Gravesandy and Harper on their own recognizance and Deputies did set them free. The Judge set bail for Geffers at $1,500 cash or $2,500 bond.

Assisting with the roadside investigation were Deputy Michael Telesca and Deputy Morganne Harrington.