BATH | A house fire Wednesday in the Town of Bath resulted in injuries to one occupant and two of the responding Bath volunteer firefighters.

The occupant suffered injuries in an attempt to rescue 3 dogs and 13 cats from the residence, but was unsuccessful, according to Bath Volunteer Fire Department officials. The woman, who was not named, was treated at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital and released.

Two Bath firefighters responding to the scene were treated at Ira Davenport for heat exhaustion and released.

The animals trapped in the fire reportedly all perished.

Bath firefighters were dispatched about 1 p.m. Wednesday to 6694 County Route 15 in the Town of Bath for a report of a home with smoke coming from the windows.

Bath Assistant Chief Joe Washburn was the first on scene and confirmed a working structure fire and requested a second alarm.

Another call was set for manpower, and ultimately 12 more fire companies responded to the scene: Bath VA Fire, Hammondsport, Kanona, Savona, Avoca, Howard, Campbell, Canisteo, Coopers Plains, Prattsburg, Pulteney and Painted Post.

Department spokesman John Conrad Sr. said the heat and humidity were a constant problem during the response.

Bath VA was asked to bring their rehab bus to cool off the crews working the scene, Conrad said.

Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps, AMR Ambulance and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office also sent a number of EMTs to help keep firefighters healthy, safe and able to return to their duties.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the occupants of the home, which was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Conrad said.