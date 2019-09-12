An Addison man charged with making a violent threat against a member of Congress is scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 20 in federal court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents.

Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, was arrested April 5 and charged with “[threatening] to assault and murder a United States official while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties” -- specifically U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

In a letter dated Aug. 22 and included in court files, Carlineo’s federal public defender Sonya Zoghlin indicated a plea deal had been made.

That’s in keeping with a plea hearing now listed as scheduled for Carlineo on Sept. 20 before Chief District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.

“Since our last appearance, the parties have reached a plea agreement and the matter has been referred to Chief District Judge Geraci,” Zoghlin wrote in a letter to Magistrate Judge Marian Payson requesting a delay in another scheduled hearing.

The original announcement of the arrest from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York said the charge filed could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on any specifics of the case.

There are no details in the public court records to indicate the nature of the plea agreement or what sentencing recommendation, if any, might be a part of the deal.

According to the original criminal complaint, on March 21, at about 12:20 p.m., a call was received one of Rep. Omar’s staff in which an an individual, eventually identifying themselves as Carlineo, asked, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

The complaint stated that Carlineo sounded angry, and yet “spelled his name and provided contact information” on the call.

Carlineo was interviewed March 29 by FBI agents, according to court filings.

In that interview, he reportedly told the agents that “if our forefathers were still alive, they’d put a bullet in her head,” referring to Rep. Omar.

“Carlineo stated that he was a patriot, that he loves the President, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the complaint stated.

He also acknowledged during the interview that he was in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Court filings over the last several months indicate that Carlineo, who has been under GPS-monitored home detention, has been undergoing substance abuse and mental health treatment as part of an agreement with the court, and has been ordered to abstain from using drugs or alcohol or possessing any firearms or other “dangerous weapons” as a condition of his limited freedom.

Assuming the plea hearing goes forward as scheduled, a sentencing date would be set at that time.