BATH — Two local youngsters are the lucky winners of the annual county Steuben County Sheriff’s bicycle raffle, held in August at the Steuben County Fair.

Tanner, 5, of Dansville and Aubrey, 7, of Bath were selected from hundreds of registrants to each receive a bicycle and helmet from the department.

“Both were very excited to receive their bicycles and helmets,” county Sheriff Jim Allard said. “What a great event for our area youth, and the smiles on the faces of Tanner and Aubrey were priceless.”