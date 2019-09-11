Opening reception will be held Saturday

DANSVILLE — Dansville ArtWorks welcomes Bernard Dick in the solo gallery for September and October.

You may have seen Bernie’s digital paintings in the past, but this show, entitled "People and Places," includes different techniques. The exhibit opened Sept. 6, and an opening reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free, open to the public, and kid friendly. Light breakfast items will be provided.

Bernie spoke with us about his artistic process for this show. Except for three pieces in the show which are acrylic paintings, all are digital paintings and, unlike earlier pieces, do not consist of manipulated photographs. From start to finish, they progress as in a traditional oil painting: sketching-out in line, blocking-in with color, developing details with textural and blended brush strokes.

A virtual "painting" is created using a digital touch pad connected to a computer that runs a painting software program. After choosing a brush type and size and indicating a medium (oil paint, watercolor...) as well as color in the software program, a stylus is moved across the digital pad signaling the paint program to display the brush stroke of color on the screen. The result looks like an oil painting with textured or blended strokes of paint. In fact. many people cannot tell the difference until they look closely and even touch the surface. The displayed image is actually a digital print, in ink, on canvas. It is the only way to see the image other than on a computer screen.

There are two general subjects represented in this show. The first is a series representing family members, which he started while helping his adult daughter construct a family tree. Interestingly, Bernie has a distinct Dansville connection. His grandparents, Gus and Lena Dick, lived on Washington Street. His maternal grandmother, Venetta Nagle, is the subject of My Grandmother. Gus walks alongside Bernie’s mother in another, with Dansville's east hill as a backdrop. The second category of images is a series of plein air size works of landscapes and houses, inspired by travels and Bernie’s Henrietta neighborhood.

Except for the acrylic paintings, all the pieces in the show are available in smaller and larger sized prints, framed or unframed (prints are limited to three per artwork). More about Bernie and his work at www.BernardDick.com

Dansville ArtWorks Inc., a nonprofit arts organization, operates and manages a community arts center and gift shop located at 153 Main Street, Dansville. ArtWorks hosts art exhibits and performing arts events and features consigned original local artwork and books, serving on average 30 artists and authors at any given time. Art workshops for adults and children are also offered. Three successful community arts programs are managed by ArtWorks: Chalk Walk & ArtsFest, Fairy Doors of Dansville, and the Fourth Friday Open Mic Performing Arts Series.

Dansville ArtWorks’ mission is to cultivate and enhance the visual, literary, and performing arts opportunities in the greater Dansville community. An active member of the Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce, ArtWorks participates regularly in First Friday events and hosts Santa during Winter in the Village. The arts center and gift shop is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For more information: www.dansvilleartworks.com, Facebook/DansvilleArtWorks, dansvilleartworks@gmail.com, 585.335.4746.