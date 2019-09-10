Brewster also retains position in Livingston County

BATH — Catholic Charites of Steuben (CCS) has announced that Tabitha J. Brewster assumed her new role as the agency’s Chief Executive Officer on Sept. 3.

Concurrently, she retains her position as CEO of Catholic Charities Livingston County. By combining these roles, Brewster will further the missions of Catholic Charities of Steuben and Catholic Charities of Livingston County.

Brewster will uphold the legacy of CCS former Executive Director, Laura M. Opelt. Opelt will step into her new role as the Associate Diocesan Director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester on Oct. 1.

“Laura is a consummate strategic planner whose dedication and vision has improved the community in Steuben County," Brewster said. "It will be an honor to build on Laura’s good works.”

Opelt stated, “I am very happy Tabitha agreed to provide leadership as our new CEO in Steuben. I have worked with her for several years, at the Diocesan Executive Staff level, and Tabitha J. Brewster, CEO, Catholic Charities of Steuben believe she has the right combination of skills for this work and compassion for those we serve.”

Brewster brings six years of experience as the Executive Director of Catholic Charities Livingston County in Mt. Morris. Her background includes comprehensive experience in nonprofits and a proven ability to build highly effective teams and collaborative community relationships.

Brewster has a Ph.D. (c) in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN, where she also earned her Master’s degree in Psychology. In addition, Brewster holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Alfred University and an Associate’s degree in Human Services from Alfred State College.

“I am confident that by using my education, skills, and experiences, I can effectively strengthen services to promote the dignity and self-sufficiently of all people in Steuben and Livingston County," Brewster said. "I look forward to creating new relationships in Steuben County.”

Catholic Charities of Steuben’s mission is to build communities that care for all people by strengthening and enriching the quality of life for individuals, families, and children; working to reduce poverty and advocate for social justice.

For more information, visit CatholicCharitiesSteuben.org