GROVELAND — American Rock Salt Company LLC has been honored by the National Association of State Land Reclamationists (NASLR) for excellence in community outreach and innovation in addressing the challenges of mining.

The NASLR is presenting American Rock Salt with its 2019 Outreach Award. This award goes to organizations that serve as outstanding role models for the industry.

American Rock Salt operates the largest salt mine in the United States in a rural area south of Rochester, just north of Dansville in Livingston County. The mine has capacity to produce about 18,000 tons of de-icing salt a day for use by state and local highway departments in clearing winter roads.

Recognizing the prominence of its operation, as well as concerns about mining in general, American Rock Salt has engaged in an extensive outreach program involving schools, libraries, museums and other community organizations in the region.

“American Rock Salt is committed to transparency and openness. We have gone to great lengths to provide community members and regulators with a view into how we do business and to educate them about the history and importance of mining,” said Joseph Bucci Sr, Co-CEO & Vice Chair of Production & Operations, American Rock Salt.

“Receiving this honor reflects how far we’ve come in meeting this commitment. It is a total team effort, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We will continue to build bridges through open and honest communication and outstanding environmental stewardship.”

The award recognizes American Rock Salt for a variety of outreach programs, including financial donations to charities and local universities; delivering or sponsoring lectures to geology students; providing internships or other learning opportunities and delivering talks to museums and other institutions about mining history and its environmental impact. American Rock Salt will receive its award at the NASLR annual conference in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9.

The award covers outreach activities related to the newly approved Hampton Corners Salt Mine, an expansion of the company’s current mining operations in Livingston County.

Upon its founding in 1997, American Rock Salt became the first successful new salt mine to open in the United States since 1960.

The National Association of Land Reclamationists was formed in 1972 to promote research, innovative technology and professional development to foster superior restoration of land and waters affected by mining.