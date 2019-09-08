ALFRED — What are you doing today? The Alfred Farmers Market will be the place to be for excellent local food, music, art, and culture.

Individuals of all ages and abilities can join in the fun and be entertained with hands on educational and hands on activities. The Family Activities tent will feature a super soft cloud dough in which you make your own fluffy play dough. A handcrafted mug made by local artisan from the MUD Club will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the market.

The recipe featured this week is Potato Leek Soup, which showcases local items like potatoes, leeks, and onions that can be found in season this week. The Alfred Farmers Market wouldn’t exist if not for the dedicated farmers and artisans that regularly attend. The highlighted vendor of this week is New Start Farms from Belfast. Tom Baldwin, a retired school teacher from D.C., has been running the farm for 12 years. He grows 700 mums every year as well as cut flowers, succulents and culinary herbs. He goes to four farmers markets every week with his delightful plants. It is officially mum season!

The Alfred Farmer’s Market is located at the Alfred Village Bandstand on the corner of Main and Saxon Drive. Market days are every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 16 to Oct. 27. SNAP/EBT, WIC checks and FMNP (Farmers Market Nutrition Program) and senior checks are accepted. Meet your friends, neighbors and farmers every sunday and enjoy the bounty of the season.

For more information, visit AlfredFarmersMarket.com