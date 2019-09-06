ALMOND — Lots of fun and excitement is in store at the Greg Norton Memorial Park (GNMP) during this Saturday’s Almond Day!

While many activities are centered in the Village Park, visitors don’t want to miss the happenings planned just a block north at what has been commonly known as the “playground," located adjacent to Mullen Carpets. Grab your lunch at the Park, and come on down and join the fun.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, the GNMP committee will host these continuous events: Exciting laser tag, the hilarious dunk tank, and a free-throw contest sponsored by Alfred University men’s basketball team.

Lance Trudell, owner of Next Level Recreation, has generously offered 100 percent of all proceeds from his laser tag event to benefit the GNMP project. This will be held at the Main Street yard in front of Mullen Carpets.

Lois Curran, chairman of the dunk tank attraction, has lined up a variety of participants who have been encouraged to dress in outrageous, fun costumes to tantalize the crowd. “Victims” who have committed to be on deck so far are Dan Hegarty, Adam Dwyer, Todd Goho, and David Snyder.

A prize every time is promised to participants at the free-throw contest, with accumulated points earning water bottles and T-shirts and a chance to win a grand prize: an Alfred University basketball. The Saxons, the defending Empire 8 champions, are running the shooting game as a service to the community.

The committee also wants to thank its corporate sponsors: the Ryan Agency located in Hornell, Wellsville and Jasper (Jeff Ryan) and Family Health of Alfred (Andrew L. Call, MD, Gary K. Mann, DNP and Onalee Hendrickson, ANP). Special thanks to neighboring Mullen Carpets, owners Harold and Brinette Steffey, for their continued cooperation in the renovation of Greg Norton Memorial Park.

The Greg Norton Memorial Park, known decades ago simply as “the playground," is located at the corner of School Street and Main Street next to Mullen Carpets. Greg Norton was tragically killed in an auto accident on Aug. 6, 1988, and shortly thereafter, the Almond Lions Club named the space after him. A remarkable basketball player, he is not only remembered for his individual successes but also as a dedicated team member who made all his teammates better both on and off the court.

When recalling Norton, his classmates used the following words to describe him: “good moral character," “kind," “fantastic athlete," “sportsmanship," “funny, “strong ideals," and “heart." His AACS classmates and alumni have memorialized Greg by establishing the $2,500 Greg Norton Memorial Scholarship which is given annually to a graduating Alfred Almond Central School (AACS) senior who displays strong leadership skills.

Thirty years after his passing, the park is desperately in need of new, modern playground equipment and the basketball courts and fence need updating. This is the second fundraiser held for the project this year. A successful gun raffle was held earlier, with great support demonstrated by the area communities. These fundraisers are providing resources for the concrete slab for the pavilion which will be erected soon by Lowe’s, and for the resurfacing and renovation of the basketball court area. The profits also are providing seed money for grant applications, the most recent of which was written by AU’s David Gottfried. It is the committee’s hope that the project will receive this grant, enabling complete restoration to go forward. Plans include new playground equipment for ages 2-5 and 5-12, new basketball courts, a pavilion, park benches, and a new surround fence.

Members of the GNMP committee are: Dan Hegarty, president; Lois Curran, vice president; Tim Koegel, treasurer; Donna B. Ryan, secretary; Virginia Law McCarthy, Bob Coddington, David Snyder and Adam Dwyer.