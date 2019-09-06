BATH | Steuben County legislators recently welcomed an addition to the county Sheriff’s K-9 program.

On Aug. 26, the board approved a memorial donation of $8,500 from the family of the late county Deputy Pete Knapp for the purchase and training of the county Sheriff’s Office’s third K-9 member.

The dog, “Knapp,” will join sheriff K-9s Daimon and Twiggy in assisting law enforcement throughout the county.

“Pete was very involved in the community as a coach and mentor,” said Sheriff Jim Allard. “He was a person who constantly contributed to law enforcement in Steuben County and it is fitting that we can continue his legacy with K-9 Knapp. We of course are extremely grateful to the Kloeber family and honored to have been granted this opportunity to remember Pete.”

Knapp served in the department from June 1992 to June 2006.

A dog lover, he took retired police dogs home with him, allowing them to spend their remaining years in a loving home, according to his sister Marge Kloeber.