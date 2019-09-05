INTERSTATE 390 — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday reported the arrest of two Steuben County residents on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on the interstate for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Charles G. Leasure, 43, from Bath. A records check revealed that Leasure was operating with his driver’s license suspended or revoked a total of three times. The Deputy Sheriff also suspected that Charles Leasure and his wife, 38-year-old Lee J. Leasure, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were involved in drug activity and conducted a roadside drug investigation.

The roadside investigation revealed that Charles and Lee Leasure were allegedly in possession of approximately 3.6 grams of fentanyl.

Charles and Lee Leasure were arrested and charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree due to the weight.

Charles and Lee Leasure were turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that they each be held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Charles and Lee Leasure were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of North Dansville Justice David Werth. The Judge did remand both to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond each. Deputy Matthew Thomas and Deputy Jerry Pilkenton assisted with the on scene investigation.