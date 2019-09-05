Program designed to give patients designated hours to enjoy undisturbed rest

HORNELL — Leadership at St. James Hospital announced the rollout of a daily “quiet time” at the facility at 411 Canisteo St., between the hours of 2:30–4:30 p.m. and 1–3 a.m.

The program is designed to give patients designated hours to enjoy undisturbed rest and sleep. During quiet time, unnecessary noise will be minimized throughout the facility especially in inpatient care areas. This includes phone usage, loud talking, overhead paging, alarms, use of doors, elevators and equipment, bright lights, cleaning and moving items.

“Hospitalized patients are subjected to noise and constant interruptions,” said Melissa Rackmil, St. James Hospital chief nursing officer. “It’s challenging to get the restorative sleep and rest that are vital to healing. Evidence shows that better rest leads to better outcomes, and we want St. James patients be as comfortable as possible while they’re here.”

Although designated quiet time is established at St. James, not all noise can be eliminated, explains Rackmil.

“The Hospital is a busy place, and during quiet time care will continue and patients will be discharged. But the more we excel at quiet time, the more we will improve the care experience for patients and their families.”

Quiet time signs have been posted in elevators and in patient rooms, and all St. James Hospital staff have been briefed.

“Everyone is on board and we’re excited to roll this out,” said Rackmil. “We welcome all feedback on quiet time, or on any aspect of our care and service.”

Questions and comments can be directed to Melissa_Rackmil@URMC.Rochester.edu, or call the St. James patient relations line at (607) 324-8866.