The Dundee Scottish Festival is celebrating its tenth year Sept. 7. For one day out of the year the population of Dundee more than doubles. There will be three stages of entertainment, music, and pipe bands at the Dundee VFW field, 125 Seneca Street Extension.

Additions to the excitment this year include a Teen Warrior competition for ages 13 to 17, has been added to the Highlander Games Six teens have already signed up to compete. This competition is open to all teens, and experience is not necessary. Teens (girls and boys) can sign up at the Games Field tent between 9 and 9:30 a.m. festival day. They must be accompanied by a parent who signs a waiver form. The teens will be coached by U.S. professional athletes, including US Pro winner Paul Rose, and World Pro winner Courtney McGuire. The top qualifier of all the events will receive a Scottish silver quaich or bowl.

The youth contest for ages 8 - 12 returns after its introduction last year.Their competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Youth Highland Games Field near the Main Entrance. Each registered youth must be accompanied by a parent who signs a waiver form. Unlike the teens who spend all day on the field, the youth may compete in one or more events: caber toss, weight over bar, weight for distance, sheaf toss, and breaemer stone. Youth who compete in all events will qualify to compete for either a silver Quaich or Scottish bowl. Thanks to a grant from the Tripp Foundation, iron equipment has been cast and forged in different sizes to accommodate girls and boys of all ages.

The Children of the Myst will be give attendees a chance to participate in some Celtic History.This is an authentic education group that includes teen and young adults who camp on the festival site in an authentic, historical camp with tents and Celtic ware. Their interactive events include: introduction to Celtic Warfare & Combat; introduction to Celtic History & Culture; Weapons Combat Demonstration; Axe Throwing; Broad Sword & Targe Combat Clinic; and a Sparth Axe Combat Clinic.

The opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the closing ceremony at 4:30 p.m. will include all the pipe bands playing together, in a massed band. Festival organizers expect pipe bands from Steuben County, Jamestown, Rochester, and Niagara Falls, Canada. Entertainment begins 10 a.m. with the Mac-

Leod Fiddlers, a group of teens from Ottawa, Canada. Ending the day will be Merry Mischief, a favorite at the Sterling Renaissance Festival, full of laughter and pranks.

Food will include the usual festival foods as well as Scottish pies, birdies, haggis, and mushy peas. Every meal, American or Scottish, can be followed by Scottish scones or shortbread. Or maybe cotton candy and fried dough.

Don’t miss Dundee’s own Merida with her own red hair. She is available for photo shoots throughout the day.Vendors include Scottish wares, and the usual festival crafts. Craft beers are being served and local Finger Lakes wines.

There will be many free games for kids, like Chuckin’ a Chicken and Haggis Heave as well as inflatable fun and face painting.