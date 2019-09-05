The Penn Yan Village Board adopted a local law repealing the village’s Senior Citizen Housing Moratorium Law of 2019 at a special meeting Sept. 3.

This move clears the way for the village planning board to proceed with the site plan review process for the Genecco project planned for 200 South Ave. David and Carol Genecco plan to build eight townhouse-style units for senior housing on the site which is adjacent to the Town of Milo site where Genecco and Anthony Licciardello are building a 74-unit townhouse project on the former home of Keuka Estates Mobile Home Park.

Mayor Leigh MacKerchar says the village board will be ready to adopt substantive changes to the village code regarding Senior Citizen Housing at the Sept. 17 regular board meeting.