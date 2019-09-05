ALBANY — New York State Department of Health has issued a health advisory to healthcare providers on vaping-associated pulmonary illness in people who use vaping products. A pulmonary illness includes any problem preventing the lungs from working properly, restricting air flow.

While all forms of tobacco use can cause disease and death, recently a new danger has been linked to vaping. Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette, juul, and other similar devices. These devices produce an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles. Many of these particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s looking into over 200 potential cases of severe lung disease linked to the use of e-cigarettes in at least 22 states. The NYS Department of Health is investigating 11 total reported cases of pulmonary disease in people using vaping products, 8 in Western New York. At this time, all reported NYS cases have required hospitalization, however patients may present with less severe symptoms in outpatient and emergency department settings.

Various symptoms have been reported and tend to worsen over time including:

· Headache

· Fatigue

· Nausea

· Cough

· Chest pain

· Shortness of breath

· Fever

· Diarrhea

· Weight loss

· Anorexia

The New York State Department of Health recommends that anyone who uses vaping products and has concerning respiratory symptoms should stop using the product and consult their healthcare provider as soon as possible.

For more information on e-cigarettes, vaping, and related illnesses, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/novape