DANSVILLE — Seeking to upgrade the water mains in the village, Dansville Board of Trustees have agreed to apply for a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant, through New York State’s Environmental Facilities Corporation.

The Village is not expecting to hear whether or not it has been awarded the grant until late this year. In addition to applying for the grant, the Village approved to bond up to $6 million to go toward the project.

“Even though we went out to bond for up to $6 million, that does not mean the project will be $6 million,” Mayor Peter Vogt said.

The full scope of the project is dependent on the Village being awarded the grant. Mayor Vogt said if the Village is not awarded the grant, then it’s back to the old drawing board.

“Maybe try again next year,” he said. But with the amount of study and engineering already in place, the mayor is optimistic the Village will receive a grant.

He also said the Village has no intentions of raising water rates any higher to pay for this project.

In addition, as the Village work crews have been repaving roads, they have also been replacing some old water and sewer lines in the process.

Vogt said that a lot of water lines are about 100 years old, and have had significant corrosion and have been leaking a lot of water underground. He added that ideally, a municipality should be replacing one percent of its infrastructure per year, “that means you’ve got 100 years to replace everything.”

Vogt also said that the project would also include replacing pipes with a larger diameter so that water could be supplied at a greater volume and pressure, especially for hydrants.

In other business, the board:

Voted to be ‘lead agency’ for the water main project.

Approved a negative declaration, which states that there would be no negative environmental impact on the water main replacement project, per findings from a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR).

Approved conducting a public forum and survey from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the town hall auditorium regarding the Village’s capital improvement plan.