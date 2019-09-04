Dansville among schools benefiting

GENESEO — Coast Professional, Inc. (Coast) hosted the first annual Coast Cares’ Education Open golf tournament that raised over $40,000 for school districts in Livingston County including Geneseo, Mount Morris, Dansville, and York school districts.

The tournament was held at the Livingston Country Club Aug. 23 and was designed to assist the school districts in providing underprivileged youth with access to materials, tools, and experiences that they may not otherwise have been afforded.

Coast created the Coast Cares program to further the company’s community service and outreach efforts to extend beyond employee donations. While frequent and significant employee donations are the basis for the program, Coast Cares advances the company’s philanthropic initiatives and goals through events and volunteer efforts.

The tournament featured over 100 golfers with turnout from Coast, the company’s subcontractors, and members of the school districts. The Coast Cares’ Education Open had over 100 local and national companies provide sponsorships and donations to further the cause. The total amount raised included $17,000 from Coast’s Dress Down for Charity Program donations from the company’s employees.

“This is by far the company’s largest event, donation, and community effort ever,” stated Jonathan Prince, Chief Operating Officer at Coast. “We wanted to develop a way to give back to children in our local community, raise more than we ever have, and have fun in the process. Community outreach is a key component of our culture, and this tournament suited our ambitious goal.”

“This event was the perfect way to celebrate our company, our employees, the school districts, and most importantly, to support underprivileged youth in our area,” stated Everett Stagg, President at Coast. “I want to thank our incredible team that facilitated the event, the substantial support from our sponsors, and the school districts for making this event possible. This will continue to be a pivotal event championed by our company going forward.”

Coast Professional, Inc. is an accounts receivable management company, dedicated to the respectful and ethical collection of higher education and government debt.