BATH — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath will be hosting the Power of One Walk as an event to highlight and demonstrate the community’s support in suicide prevention on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (opening ceremony to start promptly at 10:30 a.m.) at the Bath VA Medical Center Campus

There are numerous activities planned for the day including a walk, art show, music, yoga, Tai Chi, food and refreshments, emotional support animals, t-shirt painting, rock painting and much much more. Over 40 health and human services will be supporting the event and providing additional activities and information. All the community is invited to come and participate.

Many community agencies will also be attending and supporting the event providing additional activities and information.

One of the unique art works on display will be Christopher Cilento’s work titled – The Journey. Christopher Cilento is a 24-year Army veteran who has seen multiple combat deployments. His creative work shows how art was used in his personal journey toward healing.

There will be a reception held for his work on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Auditorium, Building 92. His art work will be on display for the public Sept. 10, 9-5 and Sept. 12, 10:30-2:30.

The Power of One event is being held during Suicide Prevention Awareness week which runs Sept. 9-14.