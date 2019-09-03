No reason given for board's decision; Perkins has served as chief for 20 years

DANSVILLE — Longtime Dansville Police Chief Charles Perkins has been placed on administrative leave by village leadership.

The Dansville Board of Trustees voted unanimously to place Perkins on administrative leave, with pay, immediately following a special meeting and executive session with Perkins on Monday, Aug. 26.

Mayor Peter Vogt said he couldn’t discuss the matter any further at this time, including why Perkins was placed on leave, because it is a personnel issue. The mayor did say, however, that the leave was not a result of anything criminal, “that I’m aware of,” and that Perkins will not return as chief of police.

He also said that Perkins and the board “are still talking,” though Vogt could not discuss what they are specifically talking about at this time. It is likely the board will be making a further decision regarding Perkins, pending the result of those discussions.

Perkins had worked for the Dansville Police Department for the past 34 years, including 20 years as police chief.

Taking his place as officer in charge is Shannon Griese.