Woman woman arrested for menacing

ALLEN — An Allen woman was arrested after allegedly threatening another individual with a rifle on Botsford Hollow Road.

On Sunday, State Police out of the Amity barracks arrested Stephanie M. Bick, 34, for second-degree Menacing with a Weapon, second-degree Aggravated Harassment, and second-degree Harassment.



The arrest occurred after Troopers responded to a complaint of a female with a firearm threatening another party at a residence on Botsford Hollow Road in the town of Allen. State Police said their investigation revealed Bick had threatened that party with a rifle.



Bick was arrested and arraigned in Allen Town Court, where she was released on her own recognizance. She is due to reappear in that court at a later date.