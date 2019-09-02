WHITESVILLE — The Community Blood Bank is urging donors to come give blood to help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weekend.

It is important all eligible donors plan to give blood at the following blood drive because the CBB is the exclusive blood provider to Jones Memorial Hospital. All donors for the month of September are automatically entered to win two free tickets to the Penn State versus Ohio State football game this season, plus a hotel room (up to a $1,000 value).

A blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department, 496 Main Street, Whitesville, NY 14897.

“We know this is a very busy time of the year for people,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “You are trying to get into the back-to-school routine, squeeze in every minute of good weather we have left, among many other things. However, the need for blood is year-round and is even more important surrounding holidays. Come help save local lives by donating blood.”

The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 20 hospitals and six Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region working to connect donors to local patients in need of life-sustaining blood products.

Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.