Department receives $137,184 to purchase 4 cardiac monitor defibrillators

HORNELL — The Hornell Fire Department will receive $137,184.76 through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, allowing the department to purchase four much-needed cardiac monitor defibrillators.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the Department’s United States Fire Administration

Hornell’s grant was announced by New York’s two U.S. senators as part of $375,618.65 in federal funding for four fire departments in Cayuga, Ontario, Steuben, and Tompkins counties.

Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski, who received word of the successful grant Friday, called the funding “a God-send.” He said the monitors are the “heart and soul” of the department’s emergency medical services operations because they are in continuous use by paramedics.

“It’s how we treat and diagnose patients,” Brzozowski said.

The device checks the heart's rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm. The devices are used to help people having sudden cardiac arrest, and the computer analyzes the heart rhythm to find out whether an electric shock is needed.

The chief said the new monitors will replace units that are about 17-years-old. With a price tag of approximately $35,000 for each unit — an expense not easily sustainable in the fire department’s yearly budget — finding an alternate funding source was a top priority, Hornell officials said.

“We are ecstatic about this, the equipment we have on our current units are outdated,” said Brzozowski, who noted grants are awarded on a competitive basis to applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.

Brzozowski continued, “Our main goal is to put the community first, so we started to worry on how we would fully service the region with outdated equipment. This equipment is much needed for us to perform our daily duties and serve the Southern Tier.”

New York senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said first responders must have the equipment they need to carry out their missions.

“Our first responders across Upstate New York are our local heroes and our first line of defense for safety and security — it is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency,” Schumer said.

Gillibrand added, “I am excited to announce this funding for fire departments in Auburn, the Village of Shortsville, Hornell, and Ithaca, which will provide critical support to our firefighters as they work to keep our communities safe. I will always fight in the Senate for the resources that our local fire departments need.”