Arkport chapter names leadership team

ARKPORT — Members of TOPS NY 807 Arkport recently named Sharon Ames as their new chapter Leader. She is responsible for inspiring and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS educational programs.

Other officers were also elected, including Linda Chace, Co-Leader; Cheryl Warren, Secretary; and Barbara Moore, Treasurer. In addition to the election of new officers, Ames has appointed Susan Wood as Weight Recorder and Jessie Haenisch as Assistant Weight Recorder.

"At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey. It's hard for every one of us. The constant encouragement and strength from people going through the same issues helps make our chapter successful," says Ames, chapter Leader.

As a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization, TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensiblysm) counts on caring officers in local chapters to continue the tradition of helping and supporting its members as they make healthy lifestyle changes. Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.

Weekly meetings of TOPS NY 807 Arkport take place at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays at Arkport Community Room, located at 6 Park Avenue, Arkport, NY. Attendees should use the entrance behind the Arkport Vol. Fire building. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at $32 per year in the U.S. and $46 per year in Canada, plus nominal chapter fees.

To find another local chapter, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677.