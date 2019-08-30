ALFRED — What are you doing this weekend? This Sunday, the Alfred Farmers Market will be the place to be for excellent local food, music, art, and culture.

Oren Wiley Clark Schultze will be performing 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oren is a 12-string guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Individuals of all ages and abilities can join in the fun and be entertained with hands on educational and hands on activities. The Family Activities tent will be creating Magazine bead jewelry. A handcrafted mug made by Marie Snoreck will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the market.

The recipe featured this week is Cheesy Garlic Bread, which showcases local items like bread from Bread For All. The highlighted vendor of this week is Bread For All. Bread For All sells 10 ounce loaves and uses organic, white flour with the germ re-introduced, making healthy loaves without preservatives.

The Alfred Farmer’s Market is located at the Alfred Village Bandstand on the corner of Main and Saxon Drive. Market days are every Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. from June 16 to Oct. 27. SNAP/EBT, WIC checks and FMNP (Farmers Market Nutrition Program) and senior checks are accepted. Meet your friends, neighbors and farmers on each Sunday and enjoy the bounty of the season and the Alfred Farmer’s Market.

For more information, visit AlfredFarmersMarket.com