GENESEE — A Genesee man is facing drug and homicide charges following an investigation into an unattended death.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of State Police Amity barracks arrested Terry G. Miller, 64 for third-degree Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine (D Felony), Criminally Negligent Homicide (E Felony) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony).

On Thursday at 10 a.m., Troopers out of the Amity barracks responded to a residence on Main Street in the Town of Genesee in Allegany County for an unattended death of Jennifer J. Anders 36, of Olean. Further investigation revealed that the homeowner, Miller, was with Anders on Wednesday and consumed narcotics together.

Police said Miller had manufactured methamphetamine, which was used in this death investigation. Miller cleaned up the evidence of manufacturing methamphetamine before calling police to report the unattended death.

Miller was arraigned at the town of Bolivar Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500/$5,000 Cash/Bond. Miller is scheduled to return to the town of Genesee Court in September.

Allegany County District Attorney’s Office, Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this case.