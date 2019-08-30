WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Allegany County, has been awarded $15,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support Allegany Arc’s recreation programs.

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trust (SNT) that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs, such as Medicaid and SSI. For 2019, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,933,000 in grants to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.

This year, Allegany Arc received $15,000 to develop new recreational opportunities that will enrich the lives of more than 70 athletes it serves through Special Olympics Allegany County. Allegany Arc utilized the recreation grant funds to continue and expand its Special Olympics sport/athlete program offerings; bocce ball, bowling, softball, track & field, basketball and dance.

To learn more about Allegany County Special Olympics, visit www.AlleganyArc.org