WEST SPARTA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday reported the arrest of a registered sex offender on felony charges after an investigation into a violation of the NYS Sex Offender Registry Act.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 Sheriff’s Investigator Daniel Rittenhouse arrested and charged Michael L. Donahue, 38, with Failure to Register and Verify (class E felony).

Section 168-f(4) of the NYS Corrections Law states that “Any sex offender shall register with the division no later than ten calendar days after any change of address, internet accounts, internet access providers belonging to such offender, internet identifiers that such offender uses, or his or her status of enrollment, attendance, employment or residence at any institution of higher education.”

It is alleged that Donahue, who is a level two registered sex offender, moved from Waterport, NY to the Town of West Sparta and failed to report to the Sheriff’s Office his change of address within the 10 calendar days as required by statute.

Donahue was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Donahue be held on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Donahue was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of West Sparta Judge Sue Mahany. The Judge did remand Donahue to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $1,500 cash or $3,000.

If you wish to stay informed on sex offenders in the area sign up for the Sheriff's Office OFFENDER WATCH at www.livingstoncounty.us/sheriff under the OFFENDER WATCH tab. If you have any problems signing up please call us at 585-243-7100 and ask to speak with Director Amanda Schultz of the Sheriff’s Office Communications Bureau.