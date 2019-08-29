Providing back to school supplies to youngsters in area schools has become an annual tradition, thanks to partnerships between Milly’s Pantry, KanPak, the schools and other local organizations.

The program provides children with a backpack filled with essential supplies, so they can begin the school year ready to learn, do homework and participate in class.

Providing these academic necessities promotes and encourages attendance and boosts self-confidence.

The KanPak-Penn Yan Golden State Foods (GSF) Foundation Committee is donating 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged children in Dundee, Penn Yan, Geneva, Bath, Hammondsport and Prattsburgh.

Every penny used for the donation was raised by associates through donations and fund raising (raffles, bake sales etc.)

Since inception of the program, the GSF Foundation has donated more than 119,000 backpacks to at-risk children.

To date, the GSF Foundation has raised nearly more than $54 million to help those in need in the areas where GSF associates live and work.