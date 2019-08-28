HORNELL — Rep. Tom Reed recently stopped by the Hornell Area Concern for Youth this month to meet with children and see the new facility that was funded in part by the Alstom Foundation.

“We care about providing our children with the best tools possible to give them a fair chance at life,” Reed said. “The programs that are available through the Hornell Area Concern for Youth provide just that to our youth, and gives them tools to help build a positive, productive and bright future.

“A big thanks to the Alstom Foundation for helping out with facility renovations. This is a long term investment and we could not be more proud of the work they do,” Reed concluded.

“Alstom is committed to Hornell and creating a positive impact in our community. I am proud of our employees that champion multiple local organizations. We are thrilled that with the Alstom Foundation, we can help enhance the Hornell Area for Concern for Youth’s ability to deliver services to local families,” said Michael MacDonald, Hornell Managing Director.

Hornell Area Concern for Youth strives to meet the needs of youth ages 8 to 19 years old by offering a well rounded, comprehensive drug and violence prevention program. Services also focusing on counseling, mentoring, building skills and competencies through after school programming.